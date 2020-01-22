HARRIS, Thomas "Tomy" E., 65, of Richmond, Va., passed away January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Frances Harris. He is survived by his brothers, Ben Harris and Doug Harris (Debbie); godchildren, Kate Beers (Nick), Alexa Stewart (Aaron), Anne Bryan and Tom Bryan; and friends, Helen and Tom Bryan, Robin Christ, Jennifer and Don Rogers, Linda, Andrew and Matthew Berman and Eric and Heidi Neuenfeldt. After serving three years in the Peace Corps, Tomy spent the next 20 years enjoying the sunshine in Key West, Fla. After returning to Richmond, Va., he became the co-owner of Once Upon A Vine- South for 10 years. He had a heart for mentoring young men and also loved art, traveling, wine, gardening and antiques. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, bsvaf.org/supporthospice.View online memorial
