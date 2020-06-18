HARRIS, TINA

HARRIS, Tina Allen, 46, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Ernest P. Allen; and her sister, Charlette Nichols. She is survived by her devoted husband, Garcia Harris; and her loving children, Marquis Allen, Skyy Harris, Daniel Harris, Shivawn Harris, Melody Harris and Kristin Harris; mother, Carol Allen; siblings, Ernest Lamont Allen, Jaketta Lewis (Marlon) and Donna Young (Keith); a host of nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Unity of Faith Fellowship International, 298 Cedar Fork Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TINA HARRIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.