HARRIS, Tina Allen, 46, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Ernest P. Allen; and her sister, Charlette Nichols. She is survived by her devoted husband, Garcia Harris; and her loving children, Marquis Allen, Skyy Harris, Daniel Harris, Shivawn Harris, Melody Harris and Kristin Harris; mother, Carol Allen; siblings, Ernest Lamont Allen, Jaketta Lewis (Marlon) and Donna Young (Keith); a host of nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Unity of Faith Fellowship International, 298 Cedar Fork Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
