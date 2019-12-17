HARRIS, Virginia Claire, 92, of Mechanicsville, departed this life December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Harris; daughter, Gina M. Jeffries; mother, Sadie Claire Carter; father, Armstead T. Carter Sr.; three brothers, four sisters; and a son-in-law, Hugh W. Taylor Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Judith Taylor and Sharon Barnette; two sons, Thomas Edward Johnson and Russell Caine; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Yvonne A. Evans; and many nieces and nephews. At this time, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hanover SPCA.View online memorial
