HARRISON, Adele Dailey, 92, beloved sister, aunt and cousin, passed away August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Simon Dailey; her husband, James E. Harrison; her brothers, Edward Dailey and his wife, Juanita, Frederick Dailey and Thomas Dailey Jr. and his wife, Anne; her sisters, Alma Hobbs and Freda Jourdak. Left to mourn her loss are her brothers, Emile Dailey and wife, Geraldine and Edmond Dailey; sister, Rose Crowder; sister-in-law, Frances Dailey; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins; as well as Adele's "adopted family," Pam and Kelsey Boltz. Adele found great joy in her family and friends and had many happy memories of times spent with them. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind and loving person. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church on Sadler Rd., Wednesday, August 7, at 11 a.m. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff, especially all of the nursing staff, at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living. Special thanks also to Gina Thompson and Casandra Colonette for their tender care of Adele during her last days. The care, concern and kindness shown by all of these wonderful caregivers will always be remembered with gratitude. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.