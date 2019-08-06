HARRISON, Adele Dailey, 92, beloved sister, aunt and cousin, passed away August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Simon Dailey; her husband, James E. Harrison; her brothers, Edward and Fredrick Dailey; and her sisters, Alma Hobbs and Freda Jourdak. Left to mourn her loss are her brothers, Emile Dailey and wife, Geraldine and Edmond Dailey; sister, Rose Crowder; sister-in-law, Frances Dailey; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins; as well as Adele's "adopted family," Pam and Kelsey Boltz. Adele found great joy in her family and friends, and had many happy memories of times spent with them. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind and loving person. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church on Sadler Rd., Wednesday, August 7, at 11 a.m.View online memorial