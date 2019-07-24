HARRISON, Benjamin "Reed," age 79, of Henrico, Va., husband of Edith Martin Harrison; father of Benjamin W. Harrison and William R. Harrison; passed away on July 19, 2019. Reed was a longtime employee of Pleasants Hardware, a graduate of the University of Richmond and Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 715. He was associated with both Hebron Presbyterian Church and Grace Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Grace Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 4200 Dover Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221 or gbconline.org. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial