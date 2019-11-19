HARRISON, DANIEL

HARRISON, Daniel Wade, age 29, of Chesterfield County, Va., died Sunday, November 17, 2019. Daniel was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Maria Ingram. He is survived by his son, Brentley Greyson Harrison and his mother, Katherine Antle; his mother and stepfather, Theresa and Allen Walden; his father and stepmother, Scott Mitchell Harrison and Joni Harrison; brothers, Ryan Scott Harrison and Stewart Ashton Harrison; paternal grandparents, Gerald Mitchell Harrison and Sandra Lee Harrison; his best friend, Tyler Welle; and his beloved dog, "Rock." Daniel was an employee of DuPont, an avid fisherman and had a love for the game of baseball from the time he was a child. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan, and formed many close friendships with his fellow soldiers. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, followed by interment in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Road, Houston, Texas 77064. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.