HARRISON, Dennis Michael, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Margaret and Joseph Michael Harrison. Dennis is survived by his sisters, Phyllis and Barbara; his sons, Christopher (Elizabeth) and Joel (Mary); and his granddaughters, Gabrielle, Katherine and Margaret. Dennis was a native of Chicago, Ill., and moved his family to Richmond, Virginia in 1979. Dennis raised his two sons in Chesterfield, Virginia and was a parishioner of Epiphany Catholic Church and served as a night-manager and member of Knights of Columbus. If you had the fortune to know Dennis "Denny" Harrison, then you knew the only thing he loved more than cars, was his family. Dennis also had a strong faith, a love for anything mechanical and had a fantastic sense of humor. While Dennis had just two sons, the two brothers awarded their dad with three beautiful granddaughters. Dennis loved his granddaughters more than life itself. Dennis was a kind and loving family man with a passion for automobiles. Dennis had such an eye for detail, he could tell you the make, model and year of any car from a 1908 model-T to a 2020 C8 Corvette based solely on a glimpse of a fender, taillight or grille. Dennis served our country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1965 to 1970. He continued the healthy disciplined lifestyle after service as an avid jogger. When Dennis wasn't working on cars, Dennis translated his mechanically gifted mind into a career as a manual draftsman for the chemical manufacturing industry; a career that required his unique eye for detail, visualization and artistry. Dennis was very active and loved to jog and go on long walks. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting outside reading automobile magazines listening to nature as well as building model cars. Dennis was a fantastic father to few, friend to many and a gift to all! We didn't say it enough, but we love you Dad! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the brave nurses in the CICU at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Nurse Judy is an angel sent from Heaven.View online memorial
