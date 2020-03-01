HARRISON, Frances E., 86, of Highland Springs, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a longtime member of St. John's Catholic Church and associated with the Hanover Senior Bowling League. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Hallet W. Harrison Jr.; children, Hallet Harrison (Pam), David Harrison and Janet Dunham (Keith); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Myers; and sister, Marie Ellett. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 813 West Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345.View online memorial
