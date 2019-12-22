HARRISON, Hassan, age 45, of Richmond, formerly of New York, departed this life December 16, 2019. He is survived by six daughters, Z'Tyla, Zinobi, Zipporah, Zoey and Hanna Harrison and Tykia Provet; one son, Hassan Harrison; five grandchildren, a host of sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Monday.View online memorial
HARRISON, HASSAN
To send flowers to the family of Hassan Harrison, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
3:30PM
3:30PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before Hassan's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
3:30PM
3:30PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before Hassan's Funeral Service begins.