HARRISON, Helen B., 92, of Henrico, Va., died peacefully in her home with her family by her side on August 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Tommy Harrison. She is survived by her son, William W. "Billy" Harrison (Ann) of Louisa, Va.; daughter, Rebecca L. "Becky" Tunstall (Kevin) of Henrico, Va.; grandchildren, Heather Devries (Andy) of Riverside, Conn., Laura Harrison of Richmond, Va., Lindsay Harrison of Lansdale, Pa., Brad Tunstall (Meg) of Henrico, Va.; stepgrandchildren, Leigh and Peter Bartenstein of Richmond; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Chase Devries of Riverside, Conn., and John Thomas and Porter Tunstall of Henrico, Va.; and numerous caring friends and family. Helen was a member of Ridge Baptist Church for over 63 years. The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229, or Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Ste 100, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial