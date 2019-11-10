HARRISON, Leonidas Corling "L.C." Jr., age 86, of Warfield, Va., passed away November 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Leonidas Corling and Clara Tucker Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Allgood Harrison; his sisters, Katherine H. Lewis and Lillian Gray Harrison; and his brother, William Ernest "Bill" Harrison Sr. He is survived by his children, Jacqueline Scott Harrison of Chesterfield, Va., David Christopher Harrison of Oldhams, Va., Matthew Corling Harrison and wife, Patricia, of Warfield, Va. and Francis Benjamin Harrison and wife, Mary Catherine, of Forest, Va.; his grandchildren, Grayson Alexander Driskill, Albert Page Harrison, Austin Chambers Harrison, Joshua Clark Harrison, Jared Christopher Harrison, Matthew Tyler Harrison, Ann Frances Harrison and Sarah Lawson Harrison. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Concord Presbyterian Church, Rawlings, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at L.C.'s home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, c/o William C. Tucker Jr., 20806 Baskerville Mill Rd., McKenney, Va. 23872. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial