HARRISON, Ruth O'Connor, 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ronald R. Harrison. Ruth is survived by four children, Joy Beth Layne (Frank), Reid Harrison (Diana), Raymond Harrison and Mary Frazier (Robert). She is also survived by seven loving grandchildren, Matthew Layne (Kaitlyn), Kevin Layne (Emily), Mitchell Harrison (Gretchen), Allison Harrison (Bethany), Sarah Harrison, Chase Frazier and Kara Frazier; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joseph Willard. After retiring from VDOT, she loved time spent with her family and friends, her quilting family with Piecemakers and her Red Hat Society. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 2 p.m.View online memorial