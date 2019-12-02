HARRISON, SHIRLEY

HARRISON, Mrs. Shirley, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life on November 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Harrison Sr.; and one daughter, Denise Mines. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Hawley; two sons, Clarence Harrison Jr. (Paulette) and Clyde Harrison; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Bubbleteen Russell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.View online memorial