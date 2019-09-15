HARRISON, Virginia Christian Gatewood, born April 3, 1925, died September 9, 2019. Virginia was born in New York, New York, to parents, Dr. William Lawrence Gatewood and Virginia DeJarnette Gatewood. She attended the Brearley School in New York City. Her family moved back to Toano, Virginia when she was 12 years old. While there, she proudly sang in the Bruton Parish Church choir in Williamsburg. The family eventually settled in Richmond where she attended St. Catherine's School, graduating in 1943. From there, she attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. where she was a founding member of the Wheatones, the college's original all female a capella singing group. After college graduation in 1947, Virginia returned to Richmond and married Richard Davis Harrison in 1948. They settled in Richmond, where they had their first two children, Virginia and Elizabeth. In 1953, Virginia and Dick moved to Morristown, N.J., where they had their third child, Richard, and happily remained for almost 20 years before moving back to Virginia and building their beloved home, Riverlea, on the James River in Charles City County. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents, Lawrence and Virginia Gatewood; her son, Richard D. Harrison Jr.; and her sister, Nancy Gatewood Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Harrison Adamson (Darnley), Elizabeth Harrison Price (Jonathan); her grandchildren, Corbin Adamson Orgain (Frazer), Richard Harrison Colman Adamson, Samantha Price Huber, Thomas Benjamin Price II (Sybil), Jonathan Roy Price Jr. (Deborah); six great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Virginia was a member of The Boxwood Garden Club, The Woman's Club, The Colonial Dames, The Junior League, The Jamestown Society, The Country Club of Virginia, The Wianno Club and a devoted member of Westover Church and later St. James's Episcopal Church. Virginia was, first and foremost, a devoted wife, loving mother and adored grandmother. She was a fierce advocate for her family and a pillar of support whenever needed. Husband, children, grandchildren and great-grands all adored her. Her family will miss her gentle guidance and loving presence, but are so grateful to have had her in their lives for 94 years. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Monday, September 23, in the Sara Bell November Theatre at Westminster Canterbury. Please arrive a half hour early. Parking will be in the Azalea parking lot and shuttles will be provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richard D. Harrison Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Blue Ridge School, St. George, Va. 22935.View online memorial