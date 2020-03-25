HART, CLARENCE JR.

HART, Clarence Walter Jr., age 74, of Blackstone, Va., passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born January 10, 1946, to the late Elsie G. and Clarence Walter Hart Sr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Matilda Martin Hart; two sons, Chip (Melissa) and Austin (Virginia); and three grandchildren, Buddha, Casey and Walter; his younger brother, Mike (Brenda); many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He served in the Air Force as an Airman First Class and received the 20th Tactical Fighter Wing award; he was honorably discharged in 1970. He was a supportive husband, great father and grandfather and a friend to many. He will be fondly remembered for "patrolling" the farm and his late night phone calls. Due to ongoing circumstances, the memorial services will be scheduled at a later date by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
