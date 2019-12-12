HART, JOHN JR.

HART, John Gannaway Jr., 38, of Saluda, Va., passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. He was a well-known, well-respected and well-loved friend of all. John graduated from West Point High School in 1999 and was currently a AAA welder and certified welding inspector at West Rock. John's outgoing nature and welcoming smile made him a quick friend to anyone he met. John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Hamilton Holberton and Thomas H. Holberton; paternal grandmother, Edith Gannaway Hart; and two infant brothers, Joshua Allen Hart and William Patrick Hart. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lumpkin Hart; their beautiful daughter, Grace Emma Hart; and his parents, Jack and Clyde Hart. He is also survived by his siblings, Carl Tristam Jones, Samuel Crawford Hart (Sally) and Rebecca Anne Hart; grandfather, Robert "Bobby" Presley Hart Jr.; his mother and father-in-law, Kay and Richard Lumpkin; a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to count. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church, 3727 Buena Vista Rd., Shacklefords, Va. Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, December 13, should anyone wish to sign the register book or leave a handwritten memory of John for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracie's College Fund c/o Jennifer Hart at Baylands Family Credit Union, P.O. Box 392, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Richmond couple leaves voicemail saying they were severely burned in New Zealand volcano eruption
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Linda Ronstadt never stopped singing