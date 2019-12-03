HART, Nancy H., 73, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Higgins; brother, Dr. Rickey Hicks. She is survived by her husband, Mason L. Hart; daughter, Cathy Watts (Lee); grandson, James Watts; two nieces and two nephews. Nancy was a middle school social studies teacher, who retired from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. She enjoyed attending country music concerts with her husband. Nancy was a member of Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, where her service will be held 2 p.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial