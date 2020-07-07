HART, Sallie Mae Childress, 102, of Louisa, Virginia, passed away at English Meadows, Louisa, Virginia, on July 3, 2020. She was born February 10, 1918, in Amelia County, Virginia, to the late Herbert Carter and Sallie Mae Cousin Childress. She lived the majority of her life in Louisa, Virginia, where she was employed as a beautician. She owned and operated the Home Beauty Shop in the Town of Louisa beginning in 1940 until her retirement in 1978. She was among only a handful of women in the community who had established a business and taken leadership roles. She was an active member of the Louisa Baptist Church, where she served on the Communion Committee and was active in the women's missionary group. She was fondly known by her family and children in the neighborhood as "Momma Mae." She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William C. "Bill" Hart Sr.; two sisters, Martha Greene and France Jones; her twin brother, Richard Childress; son-in-law, John Samuel Sims; and daughter-in-law, Cindy D. Hart. She is survived by two daughters, Beverly H. Sims of Mineral, Virginia and Judith H. Dixon (Doug) of Bristol, Tennessee; two sons, William C. Hart Jr. (Sharon) of Louisa, Virginia and Joel G. Hart of Bumpass, Virginia; seven grandchildren, John Samuel Sims Jr., William Clifton Sims (Kathy), Jennifer D. DeGaetano (Thomas), Kathryn D. Keith (Luke), William J. Hart (Nicole), Thomas G. Hart (Cleurys) and Leslie E. Mason (Melinda); 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Barbara Greene; sister-in-law and husband, Becky H. and Harry Marker. She also leaves behind a loving and caring staff at English Meadows; a devoted church family and a host of family and friends. She enjoyed the visits, the prayers and all the cards sent to her over the years. May God bless all of you as you have blessed her. Visitation for Mrs. Sallie Mae C. Hart will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Woodward Funeral Home, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow after the service in Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, Virginia. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Louisa Baptist Church. We will be following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia for face-covering and social distancing requirements. Please visit online guestbook at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial
