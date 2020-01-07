HART, WALTER "BOB"

HART, Walter Robert "Bob," loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1930, in Doswell, Va. He will be remembered for his faith, love, generosity and humor. Bob never met a stranger. Known for his sense of humor, he was loved and liked by all who knew him. Bob was proud to serve his country in the Air Force, flying reconnaissance photo missions over North Korea and China. Returning from service, Bob met and married the love of his life, Sylvia Clark. He graduated from VCU while working for Dementi Studios. A devoted Christian, Bob served as a deacon and worked as the Foreign Baptist Mission Board's photographer, traveling the world. In his own photography business, he photographed many weddings, and VCU and U of R games. Other noted photographic subjects of his were Billy Graham, three U.S. presidents and the thoroughbred, Secretariat. Bob and Sylvia moved to Smithfield, Va., where he was elected to the Town Council and owned the Isle of Wight Inn. The memories and close personal friendships they made in Smithfield made those years very special to them. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Sylvia Clark Hart; his daughters, Charlene Bragg (Pat), Janet Hart (Walter Froh), Mary Beth Flippen (John); grandchildren, Lacy Wagler (John), Stephen Woodson, Brian Woodson; great-grandchildren, Max, Neveah, Ruby Wagler; and his dear sister, Catherine Busbee. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 1 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, ALZ.org.View online memorial
