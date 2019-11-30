HART, WILLIAM III

HART, William F. III, 50, of Richmond, died November 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Hart II. Surviving are his son, William F. Hart IV; daughter, Siena Hart; mother, Betty Moss; fiancee, Lynette Braxton; brother, James E. Moss (Erika); three uncles, Rolando Moss, Clarence Devore (Michelle) and Darryl Devore; four aunts, Rose Marie Garnett (Lawrence), Virgin Howlett, Veronica Moss and Allene Stubbs; nieces and nephews; devoted cousin, Kevin Stubbs (Jackie); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, at 1 p.m. Rev. William E. Jackson officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial