HARTLESS, James M. Sr., 96, of Henrico, passed away August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Violet Hartless; brother, Cecil Hartless Jr.; sisters, Pearl Cambell (Scotty), Barbara Hartless, Betty Mae McDaniel; son, Jimmy Hartless Jr.; grandson, Blake Boseman; daughter-in-law, Joyce Ann Hartless. He is survived by his children, Donald Hartless Sr., Tresa Nimmo (Tommy), Barbara Lewis (Wayne) and Steve Hartless; brothers, Kenneth Hartless, Earl Hartless, George Hartless; sister, Deddie Noel; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. He was a kind and loving father and grandfather. He served his country in the Army during the Battle of the Bulge. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staple's Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.