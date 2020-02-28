HARTMAN, Tarlton W., departed this life on February 13, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Aaron Young and Tarlton Hartman Jr.; seven grandchildren; sisters, Sandra L. Peebles (Willie), Michelle White (James) and Lillie Greenlee; brothers, Michael Williams, William Goode and Anthony Goode; his significant other, Ms. Jane A. Paige; a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. February 29, 2020, at Cedar Street Baptist Church, 2301 Cedar St., Richmond. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
