HARTRIDGE, Deborah D., 51, of Richmond, departed this life on March 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora Hartridge. She is survived by two children, Timetra Hartridge and Timothy Nero Jr.; devoted life partner, James Dobbins; two sisters, Kim Stevenson (David) and Kathy Hartridge; two brothers, Charles Hartridge and Sherrod Hartridge (Michelle); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Interment private.View online memorial
