HARTY, Michael "Mike" Gerard Robert, 61, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on August 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his three children, sweetheart and other dear family and friends as he left his physical body and began his next journey, where he was warmly greeted by his father, beloved sister, brother-in-law and other family and friends. The son of Mary Jane (Dellamore) and the late Robert Paul Harty, he was born on May 10, 1958, in Nassau County, N.Y. Mike moved to Virginia at a young age and lived there for over 40 years. He attended St. Edward-Epiphany School, Benedictine and Huguenot High School, where he graduated with the class of 1976. He received his education in civil engineering from Old Dominion University and went on to become a licensed contractor in Virginia. For 18 years, he owned and ran a general contracting business, G.R. Michaels & Company. Later he moved to North Carolina, then Georgia, before settling in Greensboro, N.C. in 2018, with his long-time love, Kathy. The last chapter of his career, perhaps the one he enjoyed most, was spent working with large firms overseeing all aspects of value-added construction, renovation and capital projects. He joined Pollack Shores Real Estate Group in 2013 as a licensed inspector and brought with him more than 35 years of experience in construction, design-build and commercial development. He thrived as a part of the Pollack Shores team, where he was inspired by his colleagues, challenged by his role and excited about his work. Mike had a brilliant mind, a commanding presence, the deepest voice you've ever heard, a generous spirit and a great, big heart. He loved his family and cherished his friends. Music was one of his favorite things, his children can still hear him singing songs like "Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight," "New York, New York" and "Danny Boy," in their earliest memories. Some of his most treasured moments were spent deep sea fishing with friends from Willoughby Spit, vacationing in Atlantic Beach and the Outer Banks with family, testing his luck at the craps or poker tables in Vegas, Atlantic City, Biloxi and the Bahamas, watching football or the news in his favorite recliner, cooking delicious meals for his children, visiting Richmond for the holidays and innovatively problem solving while adding value to the projects he managed. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Cates and her husband, George "Timmy" Cates; stepson, David Pierce; other members of the Dellamore, Harty and Kelly families; and good friends and colleagues. Left to cherish his memory and carry on his love are his mother, Mary Harty; daughter, Shannon Harty; sons, Michael Harty II and Raymond Harty; partner of eight years, Kathy Woods Fogelman, her sons and their families; brother, Raymond Harty and wife, Carol; stepchildren, Chris and Stephanie Daniels; nieces, Megan Cates Rosenberg and husband, Ben and Mary Bowen Cates Artus and husband, Daniel; other family members, coworkers and friends. With heartfelt gratitude, the family would like to thank all of the clinical, administrative and support staff in the ICU of Moses Cone Hospital and at Select Specialty Hospital for the kind, loving care they provided Mike in the last months of his life. Your prayers, cheers, tears and affection will not be forgotten. Also, the family would like to thank Triad Cremation and Funeral Services in Greensboro, N.C. for their kindness and assistance. An "Irish Wake" Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at The Jane at Moore's Lake-12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, Virginia 23831, (enter through the Marketing Office). A private interment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. Celebrant, John M. DeGiorgio, CFC will facilitate both. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation (www.komen.org) or the ALS Association (www.alsa.org).