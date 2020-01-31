HARVEY, Bertha Ellis, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She is survived by her two sisters, Nora (Donald) Foster and Margaret Barlow; niece and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Myrtle Harvey; brother, Willis Harvey Jr.; and sister, Clara Morgan. Bertha retired after 50 years with Whitlow Chevrolet as General Manager. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Beulah UMC, 6930 Hopkins Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, with her Celebration of Life service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah UMC or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
