HARVEY, Donsey Page, 94, of Tappahannock, departed this life on July 10, in a Henrico hospital. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Smith and Donna B. Thompson, both of Tappahannock; and one son, James Lee Morrow of Clinton, Md. The viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown. Rev. Drucilla Tate Pollard, pastor. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.View online memorial