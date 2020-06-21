HARVEY, HAROLD JR.

HARVEY, Harold Richard Jr., 82, of Chester, passed away on June 18, 2020. Born on May 9, 1938, in Richmond, Va., he was son of the late Harold Richard Harvey Sr. and Ella J. Farmer Harvey. Richard graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1978 and worked for AT&T, retiring after 44 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean L. Harvey; son, Richard Arthur Harvey (Misty Dawn); daughter, Miranda Harvey Dayton (Keith); grandchildren, Clayton, Grayson, Jadon and Lucy; and his brothers, Thomas Harvey and Steve Harvey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Rd, Chester, Va. 2383. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

