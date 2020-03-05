HARVEY, Jackie, departed this life on February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janise Harvey; his children, Anthony D. Harvey (Tonya) and Tiffany E. Harvey; devoted twin sister, Jacqueline H. Lewis; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, March 6, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m., Mount Olivet Church, 1223 N. 25th St. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens (Goochland).View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Mr. Jackie Harvey , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 6
Viewing
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM-8:00PM
11:00AM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Mr. Jackie 's Viewing begins.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mt. Olivet Church
1223 N. 25th Street
Richmond , virginia 23223
1223 N. 25th Street
Richmond , virginia 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Mr. Jackie 's Service begins.