HARVEY, Jacqueline "Jackie" Boehling, 85, passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home in Dunnsville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Lawrence "Lonnie" Harvey. She is survived by her children, Sharon Beamer (Tim), Kevin Harvey (Theresa), David Harvey, Patty Lewis (Monte), Chris Harvey (Eileen), Ken Harvey (Jackie) and Regis Slaw (Mike); and her two brothers, James and Richard Boehling. Her seven children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Her unwavering faith in God was the focus of her daily life. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Timothy's Catholic Church, 413 St. Timothy Lane, Tappahannock, Va. 22560 or to Saint Gertrude High School, 3215 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
