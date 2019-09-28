HARVEY, Jean I., 72, of Richmond, died September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eliza Harvey; and brother, Ernest Harvey. Surviving are her daughter, Michelle L. Arrington (Christopher); two sons, Michael L. (Stephanie) and Andrew (Crystal) Harvey; six grandchildren; sister, Maxine Harvey; nephew, niece; devoted goddaughter, Mary Jackson; lifetime friend, Clara Pate; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
