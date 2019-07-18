HARVEY, John Clayton, 83, of St. Stephens Church, departed this life on July 11, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mary Harvey of St. Stephens Church; his children, Cordelia Brown (Albert) of Colonial Beach, MacArthur Harvey (Juanita) of Richmond, John Alvin Harvey (Phyllis) of St. Stephens Church, Doris Harvey of Newport News, Rosamary Harvey of St. Stephens Church, James Harvey of St. Stephens Church, Andrew Harvey (Melinda) of Waldorf, Md. and Connie Harvey of St. Stephens Church; and two sisters, Rose Newbill and Annie Thompson (John), all of St. Stephens Church. The viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 12 noon. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Drucilla Tate Pollard, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.View online memorial