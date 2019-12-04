HARVEY, Raymond L., 87, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Marilyn P. Harvey; and daughter, Brenda Harvey Sellers. Raymond proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Barbara Peach, Rita Harvey, Pamela Steinruck (Tom), Lisa Drahms (Howard); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth "Vinia" Richmond, Mary Tyree and Betty Farmer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial