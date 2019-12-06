HARVEY, SUSIE

HARVEY, Susie B., 86, of St. Stephens Church, departed this life on December 3, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by three daughters, Connie Brown (Carl), Susie E. Harvey and Bessie Jackson, all of St. Stephens Church; six sons, Gwarthney L. Harvey (Susan) of Savannah, Ga., Spence Harvey (Tracey) of West Point, Charlie Harvey and Casey Harvey (Kimberly) of St. Stephens Church, Walker Harvey (Tracey) and Larry Harvey of Richmond. The viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 12 noon at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.

View online memorial

