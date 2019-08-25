HARWOOD, Shirley Ann Rowsey Warburton. On Wednesday, January 16, 1935, Shirley Ann Rowsey Warburton Harwood, came into this world, born to Robert McKinley Rowsey Sr. and Pearl Thelma Blankenship Rowsey. On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, she left this world to meet Jesus. What happened between those two Wednesdays was her crazy, tragic, sometimes almost magic, awful, beautiful life. She was the greatest gift to her family as the baby to her siblings who all preceded her in death, Thelma Marie Centrella, Robert McKinley Rowsey Jr., Roy Leslie Rowsey Sr. and Garland Lee Rowsey Sr. On March 3, 1951, she married Kenneth Newton Warburton, and together they loved and raised two sons, Robert Thomas (Brenda) and Jeffery Lee Warburton, who died of cancer on August 8, 2016. Jeff's widow, Kim Warburton Southerland, continued to be by Shirley's side to help and guide her through the last three years of her life. Shirley is also survived by her grandchildren, Karen Johnson (Jack), Travis Warburton (Linda), Casey Rot (Thijs) and Joni Benfield; great-grandchildren, Steele Johnson, Austin Johnson, Teagan Warburton, Sean Warburton, Rebecca Benfield, Hannah Benfield, Kaity Rot, Grayson Warburton and Carter Warburton; great-great-grandchildren, Locklyn Johnson and Lillian Johnson. On May 31, 1977, Shirley married Charles Pinchbeck Harwood, to whom she was a loving wife until his death on August 25, 2012. The month of August was not a good one for Shirley. Shirley gained not only a loving husband in Charlie, but also an extended family who became her own. From that union, left to mourn her passing are Jackie Flammia (Russell), Charles Harwood Jr. (Lorraie), Susan Green (Howard), Kay Harwood and Patricia Harwood (Phillip). A daughter, Peggyann Northington, preceded Shirley in death. There are also numerous stepgrandchildren left to cherish her memory. Additionally, Shirley is survived by her sisters-in-law, Eva Rowsey and Vivian Rowsey; numerous nieces, nephews and friends too many to count, most who shared her love for bingo!!! Our lives are so much richer for her having been in them and our world will from now on be a little darker because of her absence. In honor of Shirley's wishes, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, there will be a visitation from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Road, Sandston, Va., with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please go to your nearest assisted living facility and visit an elderly person; it will make their day...and yours. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.View online memorial