HASKINS, ARTHUR JR.

HASKINS, Arthur R. Jr., 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karleen Haskins. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Melva Hawkins, Arleen Bonepart; son, Arthur Richard Haskins III (Monica); brother, Charlie Haskins (Barbara); sisters, Alice Haskins, Martha Ruffin and Barbara Kearney; a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. Interment private.

