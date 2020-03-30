HASKINS, RICKY

HASKINS, Ricky D., 61, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Casandra Townsend Haskins; daughter, Tasha Haskins; stepdaughter, LaLisha Hurt; grandson, Jordan Rojas; sisters, Evelyn Gee (Harvey), Edith Gee, Pinkey Haskins; one brother, Pete Haskins; and a host of devoted relatives and friends. He also leaves to cherish his memory four sisters-in-law, Trudy (Edward), Fran, Cynthia and Adrienne (Edwin); as well as one brother-in-law, Bernard (Angela). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Margaret Haskins; and one brother, Milton Haskins. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Greenbay, Va., at 4 p.m. Watch webcast for Ricky D. Haskins: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1062227.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RICKY HASKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.