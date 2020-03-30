HASKINS, Ricky D., 61, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Casandra Townsend Haskins; daughter, Tasha Haskins; stepdaughter, LaLisha Hurt; grandson, Jordan Rojas; sisters, Evelyn Gee (Harvey), Edith Gee, Pinkey Haskins; one brother, Pete Haskins; and a host of devoted relatives and friends. He also leaves to cherish his memory four sisters-in-law, Trudy (Edward), Fran, Cynthia and Adrienne (Edwin); as well as one brother-in-law, Bernard (Angela). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Margaret Haskins; and one brother, Milton Haskins. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Greenbay, Va., at 4 p.m. Watch webcast for Ricky D. Haskins: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1062227.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Dominion Energy sets date to implode 21-story office tower in downtown Richmond
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
Virginia offers flexibility so high school seniors can still graduate