HASTINGS, Mildred Clarke, 96, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Benjamin Clarke and Nita Elmore Clarke of Alberta, Va.; brother, Kenneth Elmore Clarke; and four sisters, Virginia C. Vaughan, Bertie C. Fleshood, Nita Lane Fleshood and Elsie C. Turner. Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Hodges M. Hastings Jr.; two daughters, Sandra H. Pasternak and husband, Jack, of Richmond and Donna H. Dietz and husband, August "Andy," of Ashland; five grandchildren, Dr. Ryan H. Pasternak and wife, Mersia, of New Orleans, Benjamin T. Pasternak and wife, Kelly, of Goochland, Angela P. Mercer and husband, James, of Midlothian, Dr. Ashley D. Eisenback and husband, Brian, of Johnson City, Tenn. and August A. Dietz V and fiancee,Gaby, of Beltsville, Md.; and eight great-grandchildren, Lorrin, McKenzie and Isabelle Mercer, Zachary and Evan Pasternak, Hayden Pasternak and Madeline and Emma Eisenback. A cryptside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229, VCU Massey Cancer Center, 401 College St., Richmond, Va. 23298 or Boys and Girls State Fund of American Legion Post 84, P.O. Box 70820 Henrico, Va. 23255-0820.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Statue of Jefferson Davis torn down on Monument Avenue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
On the Appalachian Trail, thru-hikers defy requests to leave as they seek refuge from a rapidly-changing world