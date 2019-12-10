HASTINGS, REVEREND ROBERT

HASTINGS, Reverend Robert C., 86, received his spiritual reward on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served as pastor in the Virginia UMC Conference for 42 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl C. and Omea Hastings; and his brother and sister-in-law, Earl C. Jr. and Betty Hastings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Virginia Derieux Hastings; sons, Mark (Patti), Paul (Jennifer) and John (Ann); and grandchildren, Marianne, Nicholas and Sarah Hastings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12, at St. Mark's UMC on Lucks Lane, Chesterfield, Va., at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow at the church with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's UMC in his memory.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.