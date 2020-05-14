HATCH, Mrs. Lois Golding, 82, of Doswell, Va., passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Rives Hatch; parents, Roland and Dorothy Golding; sister, Carol Lawson; brother, William Hazen; and stepson, Bobby Hatch. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Worten (Richard); son, Allen Hatch (Tamara); stepchildren, Shelley Gravatt (Allen) and Vincent Hatch (Denise); nine grandchildren, Katie Hatch, Walker Hatch, Paige Conti, Caroline Napier, Lindsay Horne, Lauren Cash, Kristen Wilton, Vincent Hatch Jr. and Amaya Hatch; sister-in-law, Judy Hazen; and nieces, Alexis Hazen and Cordelia Tappin. Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, Lois and Frank made a home in Hanover, Va., for nearly 60 years. Lois loved life, good conversation, outdoor life and most especially her animals, eventually becoming a wildlife rehabilitator nurturing wild and abandoned animals. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed spending time with her friends and especially her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter and/or rescue organization.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
