HATCHER, Costella C. "Car," 86, of Richmond, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Roswell Hatcher (Ivy Gail); daughter, Zelma Hatcher; sister, Deacon Myrtle Spurlock; brothers, Leon and Jerome Hatcher; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 1813 Everett St., at 12 noon. Rev. Robert C. Davis, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.