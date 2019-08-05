HATCHER, LLOYD SR.

HATCHER, Lloyd S. Sr., 70 of Cumberland, Va., died July 31, 2019, at his home in Cumberland. Services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn, Virginia, with interment in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery in Cumberland, Virginia. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Myositis Association, www.myositis.org.View online memorial