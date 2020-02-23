HATCHER, William G. "Gerry," 78, of Powhatan, passed away February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Effie; and his brother, J.O. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret, Mary Gayle (Richard); brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Jackie; nieces, Beth, Sara (Chris), Kris (Paul); nephew, James (Laura); great-niece, Abbigail; great-nephews, Grayson, Easton, Levi and Bentley. A native of Powhatan County, Gerry played football for the Powhatan Indians coached by the legendary Hank Norton. A country boy, reared on a dairy farm, Gerry was used to hard work. So after football games or practice, in the dark. He said that after a while, he got pretty good at it. After high school, because football was in his blood, Gerry continued playing football for VPI, the Quantico Marines and the semi-pro Richmond Rebels. FYI, a tackle on the Richmond Rebels team earned $100.00 per game. Gerry graduated from John Tyler C.C. with an associate degree in applied lab science (electronics technology). He began a career as an electronics technician (trouble shooter) with C&P Telephone and later AT&T. His job took him to San Jose, California, Marietta, Georgia, Roanoke, Va. and Washington, D.C. Gerry was fiercely independent, a perfectionist and meticulous about any task he undertook. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He also loved his family. In his heart, Gerry never really left the farm and always had a fondness for farm equipment, especially tractors. In later life, Gerry developed severe osteoarthritis and joint problems, no doubt a result of his youthful, football passion. Though he loved the game, his advice to young people contemplating playing tackle/lineman would be - Think Twice! A graveside service will be held March 28, at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 28
Graveside
Saturday, March 28, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Powhatan Community Cemetery
3929 Old Buckingham Rd.
Powhatan, VA 23139
3929 Old Buckingham Rd.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before William's Graveside begins.
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…