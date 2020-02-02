HATFIELD, James "Jim," 77, of Chester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Raised in Brooksville, Florida, he was the son of the late Jesse and Vera Hatfield. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dail. Jim retired as vice president of both Pet Dairy of Johnson City, Tennessee and Turkey Hill Dairy of Lancaster, Pa. He was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. He loved music and golf and had many roles in all of the churches that he attended. Jim will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lena Hatfield; daughter, Sharon Lawrence (Ken); grandsons, Patrick Lawrence and Michael Lawrence; brother-in-law, James C. Henley (Mildred); sister, Hannah Massa (Julio); as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Colonial Heights Health Care Center for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of James Hatfield. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
HATFIELD, JAMES
To send flowers to the family of James Hatfield, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.
Feb 4
Burial
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before James's Burial begins.