HATHAWAY, Margarette "GueGue" Roseline, 70, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born September 16, 1949 in Gordonsville, Va. Being one of five children, she helped her single mother care for and raise her siblings as her mother was a native of France. Family was always her number one priority. She met the love of her life at the age of 10, Ronald "Bobby" Hathaway, and the two married when she was 16 in Horry, South Carolina. GueGue became a hair stylist and owned a successful salon, Margarette's Hairstylists, in Powhatan for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Marie Starling; father, Bill Starling; and brother, Harry Glass. Left to honor GueGue and remember her love are her husband, Ronald "Bobby"; three sons, Ronald "Bobby" Jr. (Jenny), Heath (Taylor) and Ryan (Jenn); sisters, Rebecca Mills, Alene Davis and Irene Adams; grandchildren, Paige, Kayla, Hanna, Mason, Hayden and Camden; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, followed by a Christian Wake, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, and where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4. Interment to follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery.View online memorial
