HATKE, Frances Kaufelt, 101, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the widow of John Andrew Hatke and is survived by her daughter, Judith Hatke Snead; and her granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Snead. She was the daughter of the late Josephine Dunford Kaufelt and Louis Bradley Kaufelt. She has been a member of First Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., for over 80 years. Her prior position was as secretary to the Vice President of Miller and Rhoads, and she retired from The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. She was a member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, Willow Oaks Country Club and the Westwood Club. She volunteered for 20 years at St. Mary's Hospital, the Maymont Guild and the Rivermont Garden Club. In lieu of flowers, she would like any contributions be made to the TV ministry at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond Va. 23220. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.