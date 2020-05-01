HAUT, Lila, 90, passed April 27, 2020, peacefully in her sleep from Vascular Dementia. Loving wife of close to 60 years of Jerome "Jerry" Haut, obm. Born to the Late Harry and Eleanor Richter on November 10, 1929, in New York. Mom was a graduate of Far Rockaway High School and Oswego Teachers College, New York. Mom and Dad met on a blind date and it was love at first sight; they married on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 1952. After moving to Richmond, Mom started teaching again at the Richmond Hebrew Academy and Richmond Hebrew Day School, KBI. At the Jewish Community Center, where Mom created the Afternoon Enrichment Program. Then retiring from Beth Shalom Woods. Lila was preceded in death by her best friend and sister, Ruth Joan Tamarin and her husband, Micky. She is survived by her daughters, Debra of Henrico and Susan of Norfolk; nephews, Michael and David Tamarin of New York; special cousin, Steve Schensul of Connecticut; and other members; special, dearest, "Oldest" friend, Phyllis Reifberg, New York. Lila is also survived by her almost daughters, Anita Ellyson Johnson and Maggie Hawkins. Special thank you to Sunrise Adult Center for their Excellent care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider the family or your favorite charity. A graveside service will be private.View online memorial
