HAWKINS, Allen Henry, departed on May 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish two daughters, Tara Hawkins and Angelica Hawkins; and mother, Mrs. Flossie Hawkins. Remains rest at D.D. Watson Funeral Home, Fork Union, Va. Public viewing, Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service, May 29, at 1 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, Palmyra, Va.View online memorial
