HAWKINS, Edwin Stansfield "Stan" Jr., 58, of Chester, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Stan was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Edwin Stansfield Hawkins Sr. and Virginia Davis Hawkins. He was a Master Mason with Lodge 14 "Possum Lodge" for 23 years. He was an avid collector and enjoyed music, traveling and cooking. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Claudia Felts Hawkins; son, Adam Lynn Boyer; brother, Barry Linwood Hawkins (Donna); sister, Suzanne Hawkins Latimer; sister-in-law, Alexis Felts; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will follow the service in Merchants Hope Memorial Garden. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Dec 30
Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
