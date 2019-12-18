HAWKINS, Gloria Wheeler, 92, of Fort Washington, Md., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born March 8, 1927, to the late Luther and Flossie Robinson Wheeler. Gloria was the devoted wife of the late Fredrick I. Hawkins. Surviving are her loving daughters, Fredricka Charity (Guy) and Lynette Hawkins, all of Fort Washington, Md.; granddaughter, Krystal Charity of Philadelphia, Pa.; nephews, Gilbert Wheeler of New Jersey and Douglas Wheeler (Ernestine) of Decatur, Ga.; nieces, Roxanne Brock of Brooklyn, N.Y., Judith Rodgers of Las Vegas, Nev. and Elizabeth McAllister of Charlotte, N.C.; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Catherine Wheeler of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Henrietta Wheeler of Hamlet, N.C.; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by the family receiving friends from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Rev. Willie Woodson officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial